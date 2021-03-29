Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,251,547 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of CSX worth $343,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

