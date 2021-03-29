Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $121,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.