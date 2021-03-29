Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

