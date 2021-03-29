SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 466,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $38.17 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

