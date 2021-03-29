SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 517,484 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 517,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.38 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

