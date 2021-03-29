SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $546,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 546,399 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.77.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

