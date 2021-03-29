SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 389,068 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

