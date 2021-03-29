Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $7.22 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 15.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Natixis lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 49.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 159,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

