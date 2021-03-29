HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Frontline by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

