Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 51,749 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $170.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.