Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) PT Raised to $7.25

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 294.02% from the company’s current price.

ENSV opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.99. Enservco has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.85.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

