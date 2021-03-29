Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Lifted to Sell at AlphaValue

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARZTY. UBS Group raised shares of Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.55 on Monday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

