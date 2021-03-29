Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

