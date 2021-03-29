Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
