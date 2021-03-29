Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 173,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 915.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 561,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,866,000 after buying an additional 506,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

