Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 866,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,342,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gentex by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 101.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 59,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

