Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,131,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ERES opened at $9.83 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.