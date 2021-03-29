Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

