Zacks Investment Management Sells 13,421 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $3,028,054.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,756,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.