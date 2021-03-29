Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 18,407 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

