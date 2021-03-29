Zacks Investment Management Purchases 174 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.16% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $240.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.