Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,163 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

