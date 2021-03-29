CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $27.49 on Monday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.
About CareCloud
