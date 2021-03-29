CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $27.49 on Monday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.