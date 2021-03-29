Zacks Investment Management Sells 10,981 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

