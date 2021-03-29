Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.393 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.52. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

