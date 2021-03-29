Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.25 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

