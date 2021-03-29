Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $526.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.