Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

