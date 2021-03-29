Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.08, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

