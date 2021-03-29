Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Oddo Bhf cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $35.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

