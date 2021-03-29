Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

