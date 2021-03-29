ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASM International stock opened at $283.50 on Monday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

