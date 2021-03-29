Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 1,438,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.28 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.