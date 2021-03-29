InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INND opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

