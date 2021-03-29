InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INND opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
