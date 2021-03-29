Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,855 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 141,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.98 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

