flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNNTF opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $103.39 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

