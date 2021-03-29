flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FNNTF opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $103.39 and a 1-year high of $103.80.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
See Also: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.