Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €171.00 ($201.18) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.20 ($179.06).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €140.65 ($165.47) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €115.25 ($135.59) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

