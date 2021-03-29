GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSX. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

