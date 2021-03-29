Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.30 ($8.59).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.94 ($12.86) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.73. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

