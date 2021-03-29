Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 27,747 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.