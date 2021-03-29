Mariner LLC Acquires 49,920 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

