Mariner LLC Purchases 18,942 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.