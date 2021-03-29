Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

