Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,681 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

