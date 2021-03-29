Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,908 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

