Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

DXC stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

