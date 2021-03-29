Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

