Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $548,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 121,579 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,176,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $178.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $178.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

