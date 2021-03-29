Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $330.61 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $207.18 and a one year high of $332.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

