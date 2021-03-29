Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $153.94 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

