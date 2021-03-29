3,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

